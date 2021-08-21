Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $52,627.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.