Open Predict Token Market Cap Hits $301,168.39 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $301,168.39 and $730.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

