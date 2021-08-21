OpenOcean Price Hits $0.78 (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. OpenOcean has a market cap of $61.98 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

