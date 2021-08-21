Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Opium has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $106.24 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.