OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.93

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.93 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.69). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 219,554 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £46.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

