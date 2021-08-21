Opus Market Cap Reaches $231,524.72 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $231,524.72 and $54.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.