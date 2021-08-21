Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orange by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 495,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Orange by 59.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orange by 428.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

