ORAO Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $1.67 million and $254,459.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

