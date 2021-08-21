Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $602.75 million and $23.91 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

