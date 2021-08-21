Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $899,704.98

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $899,704.98 and $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.19 or 1.00051903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00957267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.00480808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00365029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00071381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

