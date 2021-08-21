Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $904,860.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,184.73 or 0.99822145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.85 or 0.00965761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00491733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00349512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00072855 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.