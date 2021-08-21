Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $45,174.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

