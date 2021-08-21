OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $125.27 million and $2.45 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,177,495 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.