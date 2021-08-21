OriginTrail Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $124.81 million and $2.49 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,177,495 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

