Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

