OWNDATA Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $595,112.41 and $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.00384414 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.99 or 0.00916515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002848 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

