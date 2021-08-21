OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. OWNDATA has a market cap of $766,896.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.00382578 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00938071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

