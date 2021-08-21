Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Hits $103.71 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003605 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and $931,939.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,493,326 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

