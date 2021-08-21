PAC Global Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.08 or 0.01470422 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

