PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $598.27

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.27 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 613.50 ($8.02). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 610.50 ($7.98), with a volume of 204,443 shares trading hands.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

