PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $95.31 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 81.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

