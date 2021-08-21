Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4018 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

