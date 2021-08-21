PayBX Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.