PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.33

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.33 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 89.55 ($1.17). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 89.55 ($1.17), with a volume of 20,394 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £58.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45.

In other news, insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

