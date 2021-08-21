pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $9.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

