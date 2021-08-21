PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 388,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

