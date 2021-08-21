Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.54 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $33.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.02 billion to $36.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $5,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,296 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 100,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,336 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

