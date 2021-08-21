Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Cap of $22.72 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and $318,882.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.47 or 1.01664052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00943297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.00 or 0.06774381 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

