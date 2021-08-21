Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $810.06 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $18.22 or 0.00037150 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $810.06 million and $69.74 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,450,442 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

