Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,426.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

