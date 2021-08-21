Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

NYSE PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.