PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $538,139.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

