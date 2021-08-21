PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $577,547.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.