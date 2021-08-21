Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $115.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $461.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $491.91 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

