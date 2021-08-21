Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $115.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.90 million and the lowest is $114.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $461.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $491.91 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

