PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $64,592.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

