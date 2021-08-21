PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,233.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $63,233.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

