Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $10.45 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Pillar has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $178,971.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

