Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $6,708.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.00485098 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.19 or 0.01228264 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,362,108 coins and its circulating supply is 430,101,672 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

