Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

