Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,109,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90.

