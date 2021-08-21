Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

