Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

