Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

