Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

