Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,370 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

