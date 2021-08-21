Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,387 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

