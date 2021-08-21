Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,151 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Discovery stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
