Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,151 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

