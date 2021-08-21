Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.83 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

