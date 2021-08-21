Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 4,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

